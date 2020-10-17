Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Warns Trolls Against Posting Hateful Comments On Her Mental Health Posts
Recently, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan had revealed that she has been "clinically depressed" for more than four years. While many people lauded the star kid for starting a conversation on mental health, there were a few who dropped unsavoury comments on her social media posts.
Not the one to keep quiet, Ira has now lashed out at the trolls and warned them against posting 'hateful and irrelevant' comments on her mental health posts.
Aamir Khan's Daughter Issues A Strict Warning To Trolls
Ira Khan took to her Instagram story and wrote, "For my posts on mental health: If you're hateful or irrelevant once, I will delete your comment. If you do it again, I will restrict your access to my posts." She further added, "Should I delete hate and irrelevant comments on my post about mental health? (They don't bother me)." To this, 56% of people wrote 'Yes'.
When Ira Khan Opened Up About Suffering From Clinical Depression
Earlier on World Mental Health Day, Ira had taken to her Instagram page and posted a video in which she was seen saying, "Hi, I'm depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I've been to a doctor and I'm clinically depressed. I'm doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn't sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental illness better."
She had signed off her video by saying, "Let's start from where I started. What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?"
Ira Khan Is A Budding Filmmaker
Unlike her father Aamir Khan, Ira isn't inclined towards acting and is interested in direction instead, She had recently made her debut as a director with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea.
