Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Warns Trolls Against Posting Hateful Comments On Her Mental Health Posts

Aamir Khan's Daughter Issues A Strict Warning To Trolls

Ira Khan took to her Instagram story and wrote, "For my posts on mental health: If you're hateful or irrelevant once, I will delete your comment. If you do it again, I will restrict your access to my posts." She further added, "Should I delete hate and irrelevant comments on my post about mental health? (They don't bother me)." To this, 56% of people wrote 'Yes'.

When Ira Khan Opened Up About Suffering From Clinical Depression

Earlier on World Mental Health Day, Ira had taken to her Instagram page and posted a video in which she was seen saying, "Hi, I'm depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I've been to a doctor and I'm clinically depressed. I'm doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn't sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental illness better."

She had signed off her video by saying, "Let's start from where I started. What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?"

Ira Khan Is A Budding Filmmaker

Unlike her father Aamir Khan, Ira isn't inclined towards acting and is interested in direction instead, She had recently made her debut as a director with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea.