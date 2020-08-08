Aamir Khan's Son Junaid To Be Launched By Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films In Upcoming Project?

Junaid Went Through Several Audition Rounds

The report also states that Junaid went through several auditions just as others, since Adi is a firm believer of supporting the right talent and a thorough professional. "Aamir has always been vocal about how his son should create his own path, and hence, he left it to Junaid to audition and bag a film based on his own talent. Junaid has been working as a theatre actor for quite some time now, and has even been an assistant director on several Bollywood films to understand the craft better," the source reportedly shared.

Junaid Is Working On Honing His Acting Skills

While all details about the project are under wraps, Junaid is currently attending his acting workshops daily and is working hard to brush up his acting skills. The report added the source as saying, "The film may or may not be a part of YRF Project 50. It's all confidential and will be unveiled at the right time."

Yash Raj Films recently revealed major projects including Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer sequel Tiger 3, and Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathan. The official announcements are yet to be made and fans are waiting for Aditya Chopra to share more details about the huge projects.