Aamir Khan Saddened By Andaz Apna Apna Producer Vinay Sinha's Demise

Veteran producer Vinay Sinha, who backed films like Rafoo Chakkar and Andaz Apna Apna, passed away on Friday. The cause of his death has not been confirmed yet.

On hearing about Sinha's demise, Aamir Khan took to Twitter to offer condolence to his family and wrote, "Saddened to hear about the demise of Vinayji, the producer of Andaaz Apna Apna. It will remain one of my most memorable experiences and films. My heartfelt condolences to Vinayji's family. May his soul rest in peace."

Check out his tweet here.

Saddened to hear about the demise of Vinayji, the producer of Andaaz Apna Apna. It will remain one of my most memorable experiences and films. My heartfelt condolences to Vinayji's family. May his soul rest in peace. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) January 24, 2020

Speaking about Andaz Apna Apna, the cult comedy clocked 25 years last year. Back then, Vinay Sinha's daughter Priti Sinha had thanked him for being a part of the film and tweeted, "25yrs of #AndazApnaApna today...the Producer #Vinaysinha and his film...thank u for producing this iconic comedy and bringing Aamir and Salman for the first and only time on screen together...papa, u rock @nammsinha @AamodSinha @shreyoby."

Last year in an interview with Hindustan Times, Raveena Tandon had revealed that none of the actors were speaking to each other during the filming of the iconic movie. She was quoted as saying, "It was fun as while we were shooting, none of us were speaking to each other. Sabke jhagade chal rahe the. Aamir (Khan) and Salman (Khan) weren't talking to each other, Karisma (Kapoor) and I weren't talking and neither were Salman and Rajji."

She had further added, "I don't know how that film got made. But, it shows we are damn good actors. The boys tried to bring Karisma and me together. In fact, in the climax, there's a scene where Karishma and I are tied to a pillar. Rajji said, 'We won't untie you, unless you talk to one another'. It was all so funny. I remember, while shooting scenes, we would all genuinely laugh a lot as the dialogues were so hilarious. Hamne maze bhi kiye aur jhagde bhi kiye."

Andaz Apna Apna was a box office disappointment when it released in theatres in 1994. However, the slapstick comedy film achieved cult status over the years and its iconic characters and dialogues are still remembered.

Andaz Apna Apna Producer Vinay Sinha Passes Away, Celebs Offer Condolences

Aamir Khan On Social Media Trolls: 'If Someone Is Making Fun Of Me For No Reason, I Don't Bother'