    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Wishes To Romance Kareena Kapoor Khan In Every Film; See Post

      By
      |

      Superstar Aamir Khan is all set to own 2020 with his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is the official remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump' is the most awaited film of 2020.

      Today, on occasion of Valentine's Day, Aamir Khan shared the first look of co-star Kareena Kapoor from the movie with a heartfelt note on his social media. In the post, Aamir expressed his love to a dear friend and co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan.

      Aamir Khan shared the poster with the caption, "पा लेने की बेचैनी, और खो देने का डर.. बस इतना सा है, ज़िंदगी का सफर. #HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film... comes naturally to me ;-) Love.a"

      Laal Singh Chaddha is a special film for Aamir as he will undergo a massive transformation and will be sporting three different looks. The looks have created a massive buzz on social media.

      Kareena Kapoor Khans first look from Laal Singh Chaddha

      A solo release this Christmas, Aamir Khan will surely blow the minds of the audience with his performance in and as Laal Singh Chaddha which is already being hailed as the most anticipated film of the year. With an interesting storyline, the story traces the protagonist as he obliviously and by chance, influences the important political and cultural events in India for 30 years.

      Also Read : One Avatar After Another, Aamir Khan Seen In Three Different Looks For Laal Singh Chaddha

      Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X