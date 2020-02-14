Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Wishes To Romance Kareena Kapoor Khan In Every Film; See Post

Superstar Aamir Khan is all set to own 2020 with his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is the official remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump' is the most awaited film of 2020.

Today, on occasion of Valentine's Day, Aamir Khan shared the first look of co-star Kareena Kapoor from the movie with a heartfelt note on his social media. In the post, Aamir expressed his love to a dear friend and co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Aamir Khan shared the poster with the caption, "पा लेने की बेचैनी, और खो देने का डर.. बस इतना सा है, ज़िंदगी का सफर. #HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film... comes naturally to me ;-) Love.a"

पा लेने की बेचैनी, और खो देने का डर...

बस इतना सा है, ज़िंदगी का सफर।#HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film... comes naturally to me ;-)

Love.

a. pic.twitter.com/dafeyspkac — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 14, 2020

Laal Singh Chaddha is a special film for Aamir as he will undergo a massive transformation and will be sporting three different looks. The looks have created a massive buzz on social media.

A solo release this Christmas, Aamir Khan will surely blow the minds of the audience with his performance in and as Laal Singh Chaddha which is already being hailed as the most anticipated film of the year. With an interesting storyline, the story traces the protagonist as he obliviously and by chance, influences the important political and cultural events in India for 30 years.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020.