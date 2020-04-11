Aamir Khan Thanks Frontline Warriors Providing Essential Services During COVID-19 Pandemic

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently took to his social media page to thank all frontline warriors including doctors, nurses and others providing essential services, for serving the nation during this time of COVID-19 crisis.

The Thugs Of Hindostan actor tweeted, "Really appreciate the work that the doctors, nurses, hospital staff members, the Maharashtra Police, and the Maharashtra administration, the BMC and all the staff in the essential services, all across Mumbai ad Maharashtra are doing in this time of crisis. For that matter, all across the country. Thank you."

Check out his tweet here.

Recently, Aamir pledged to contribute to PM-CARES fund as well as to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund. He has also extended support to the daily wage workers of his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha.

Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh shared the details about the superstar's donations on his Twitter page.

He tweeted, "AamirKhan donates to... #PMCares #Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund, Extended support to the daily wage workers of his forthcoming film #LaalSinghChaddha."

Earlier, Aamir also supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Janta Curfew' inititative and posted on his Twitter page, "Lets all do ourselves a favour by staying at home tomorrow - Janta Curfew Day - and until such time as things settle down. Lets pray for the safety of all those working day and night to keep the rest of us safe. Love. a."

Besides Aamir, many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and others donated to PM-CARES Fund to help the government in fighting the battle against the highly contagious virus.

