Aamir Khan Trolled Mercilessly For Praising Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb Trailer; What Went Wrong?

The troll culture is the most unpredictable thing on the internet, and if you're a known face, you have to think twice before putting out your opinion. Wondering why are we saying so? Well, a couple of hours ago, superstar Aamir Khan tweeted about Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb and guess what? He is being trolled mercilessly for the same. Now, you might think why would someone troll any actor for praising another actor's work/film, but you will be surprised to know the reason.

Aamir took to Twitter to praise Laxmmi Bomb trailer and wrote, "Dear @akshaykumar, what a superb trailer, my friend. Can't wait to see it. This will be huge! Wish it was releasing in the theatres. And your performance is outstanding! Best wishes to everyone."

Netizens were not very happy to see Aamir rooting for Akshay, and started criticising both the superstars. While some slammed Aamir for not promoting late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's film Dil Bechara trailer on his Twitter page, even though he was his co-star, others mocked the superstars saying that now, they're afraid of their films being boycotted by the audience, so they are supporting each other.

When Aamir Khan Was Called One Film Wonder: I Used To Come Home And Cry, I Was Like I'm Finished

A user wrote, "Why didn't you take a few seconds to tweet the Dil Bechara trailer for a dead co-star? or even a condolence post?"

Another user wrote, "Now the public knows their reality... so the professional rivals have become brothers.... you scratch my back and I'll scratch yours... similarly you watch my movie and I'll watch yours...because no one else will watch."

"Thank God it didn't release in theatres otherwise we would have backlashed it big time. In OTT, we can peacefully boycott this movie," wrote another netizen while mocking both Aamir and Akshay.

One more angry user wrote, "Dont worry @aamir_khan Lal chadha will be equally huge like Laxmmibomb. We wont be watching any of the two. No one is a star for us if you are indulging in anti nation activities. #BoycottBollywood is absolute."

On a related note, Laxmmi Bomb will release on November 9. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the horror-comedy also casts Kiara Advani in the lead role.

(Social media posts are unedited.)

Kareena Kapoor Khan Wraps Up Shooting Of Aamir Khan Starrer Laal Singh Chaddha