Aamir Khan Wants To Continue Shooting With Kareena Kapoor Khan; ‘End Of Journey? No Way’ He Says

Aamir Khan does not want to let his co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan go after she completed her schedule for their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. "No way!" wrote Aamir, coming up with a plan which involves asking director Advait Chandan to write a few more scenes so that they continue shooting.

Aamir took to his Instagram handle to repost a picture that Kareena had shared from Laal Singh Chaddha's sets, announcing her wrap up.

"What are you talking about Kareena? End of journey? No way! I've requested Advait to write a few more scenes for us, so we can continue shooting with you," wrote Aamir.

In her post, Kareena had written how all journeys must come to an end and that she had wrapped her schedule for the film. Commenting on the tough times which involved 'the pandemic, her pregnancy and nervousness', she said that nothing could stop the passion with which they shot the film. Notably, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan announced in August that they are expecting their second child.

She also thanked Aamir, Advait, and the cast and crew for an 'intense yet poignant journey'.

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Sally Field, Mykelti Williamson and others. The film was earlier scheduled to release on Christmas 2020, but the completion of film and its release both were postponed due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic. It is now scheduled for release during the Christmas weekend of 2021.

It also marks the on-screen reunion of Aamir and Kareena after the 2012 film Talaash.

