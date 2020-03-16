Aamir Khan Warns Kareena Kapoor Khan After She Makes Fun Of Him On His Birthday!

Aamir Khan's love for his pillow is known to all. Be it at the airport or a movie screening, the superstar is often clicked carrying his favourite sleep accessory. Recently, when the actor turned 55 on March 14, his Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan wished him in a typical Kareena Kapoor way by posting a hilarious birthday wish.

Bebo shared a sneaky selfie in which Aamir is seen enjoying a nap on their chartered flight. She captioned the funny picture as, "My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan's... pillow!" The picture went viral on social media, as fans praised Kareena's wicked sense of humour. And now, Aamir has reacted to Kareena's quirky birthday post for him.

Resharing the picture, the Ghajini actor wrote, "Aye! Pillow pe mat jaana! Pillow pe mat jaana!!!" Check out the post here. Well, we are enjoying Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor's cute banter on social media.

After Reema Kagti's Talaash and Rajkumar Kumar Hirani's 3 Idiots, Aamir and Kareena are sharing screen space on the big screen for the third time. Talking about reuniting with Aamir on the celluloid, the Angrezi Medium actress earlier told a leading tabloid, "I wish I will always have the opportunity to work with Aamir. He is a living legend in my eyes. I have a lot of respect and regard for him." She added that her character in the film will come as a surprise to fans. "This film is very close to my heart because it's a different character for me. And I'm sure people will be slightly shocked," the actress was further quoted as saying by the tabloid.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Tom Hank's Forrest Gump. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi, who reportedly plays a cop.

