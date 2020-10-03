Aamir Khan Was Skeptical About Doing 3 Idiots As He Thought People Would Laugh At Him

Aamir Was Confused Why Hirani Wanted Him In 3 Idiots

Aamir further shared that he couldn't understand why Hirani wanted him in the lead role as he could rope in any young actor for the same.

Aamir further added, "Raju kept saying, 'No, because these lines are very important, and when you say them, I believe them'. Basically, what he was trying to say was that the core thought of the film is don't chase success, just chase excellence, and when you chase excellence, success comes chasing after you.'

"Raju said that ‘yaar you have lived by this principle. Your choice of films, your career, you have done Taare Zameen Par, Lagaan, you have done films that were, on the face of them, like when you signed them, not supposed to be successful. So clearly, you were the one person who was not chasing success. You were trying to do whatever you felt like and trying to do the best you can. As a result, success came chasing after you because you are not chasing it'," said Aamir.

Aamir Agreed With Hirani

Aamir further stated that he agreed with Hirani as he had genuinely never chased success in his career. He added that when Hirani told him if he (Aamir) would mouth the dialogue 'Kamyabi ke peeche mat daudo, kabil bano, kamyabi khud tumhare peeche aayegi', audience would actually believe him, because that's how the superstar has lived his life so far.

Aamir Was Skeptical About Playing An 18-Year-Old

Aamir further shared that even though he was partly convinced by Hirani's thoughts, he was skeptical about playing a college student.

"I said woh sab toh theek hai Raju, par jab main 18 saal ka dikhunga nahi toh phir hum kya karenge, matlab main aise classroom mein book pakad ke ghus raha hoon 40 saal ka ajeeb lagega, people will laugh at us," said Aamir.

Hirani Took Aamir In His Confidence

The Lagaan actor further shared that he respected Raju as a director as he had seen his previous work and liked it. Aamir told himself that Hirani must have seen something in him which he was not able to see.

"It was one of those rare occasions when I decided to trust somebody else and say okay, I am trusting his judgement over mine. I had seen two of his films by then, and they were both really amazing, and I thought there is something in this guy, he is seeing something which I am not seeing. So I am going to trust his instinct. And that's why I did the film," shared the Rang De Basanti actor.