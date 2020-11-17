Aaradhya Bachchan Caught Playing With Abhishek Bachchan In An Unseen Pic Shared By Sikandar Kher

Yesterday (November 16, 2020), Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, turned nine. Aaradhya is one of the most loved star kids of B-town. Every time the little girl steps out with her parents, she's in the limelight owing to her cute snaps. Every year the Bachchans throw a lavish birthday party for Aaradhya, which is attended by many B-town celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, along with their kids. However, owing to the COVID-19 outbreak in India, this year the Bachchans had a low key birthday celebration for Aaradhya.

Abhishek Bachchan's close friend Sikandar Kher shared a beautiful snap of Aaradhya to wish her on her birthday and captioned it as, "Happy Birthday to this little lady #Aaradhya." In the picture, Aaradhya is gazing at the camera while playing with her dad and is looking ecstatic in her father's company.

Sikandar's post left netizens gushing over Aaradhya and Abhishek's bond.

While praising Abhishek, a netizen wrote, "I like how he goes with the flow without any ego and I find him the humblest person in Bollywood being a biggie. A great dad too, 😍🙌 so loving in pics when he is with Aradhya. I feel she looks like him not Aishwarya."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Photos From Daughter Aaradhya's Low-Key Birthday Celebration

"Such a cute picture! And Abhishek is love," wrote another netizen.

Another Instagram user wrote, "He might not be a not top notch actor, but look at him such a loyal husband and doting father, away from all the materialistic crap. @bachchan there are many things one can learn from him."

With respect to work, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo, which is currently streaming on Netflix. The actor received praise for his act by both critics and audiences alike.

Abhishek Bachchan Gives Savage Reply To Troll Who Mocked The Actor