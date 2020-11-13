Aaradhya Bachchan's Ninth Birthday Celebrations To Be A Low Key Affair This Year

No Lavish Birthday Bash For Aaradhya This Year

A Mid-day report quoted a source as saying, "All Bollywood celebrations have been low-key. Aaradhya's birthday will also be muted. It will not be possible to host a grand event under the current circumstances."

The Celebrations Will Be Restricted To Cake-Cutting

The source further revealed, "While the parents would usually spend four days planning her birthday to host Disney-themed parties, celebrations will be restricted to cutting cake. However, given that the day is special for the family, the parents will aim to make it as special as is possible."

Meanwhile, The Bachchans Have Cancelled Their Annual Diwali Bash This Year

While speaking with an entertainment portal, Abhishek Bachchan confirmed the news and was quoted as saying, "It's true. We had a death in the family this year. My sister Shweta's mother-in-law (Ritu Nanda) passed away. Besides, who hosts parties at a time like this? Civilization is going through the worst crisis ever. We all need to be as careful as possible. Observing the utmost social distance is the only option we have. And that too is not a guarantee against infection. Diwali parties and other social occasions are for now a distant dream."