Chandrachur Singh Says He Is Here To Stay After Making An Acting Comeback

Chandrachur Singh made his acting comeback with the web series Aarya, starring opposite Sushmita Sen. The actor, who says that he is here to stay this time, opened up about missing out some big opportunities earlier in his life. Chandrachur revealed in an interview that he may not be ambitious but is hungry for good work.

Speaking to Hindustan Times in an interview, Chandrachur said, "I always preferred taking work on merit. But then, I agree it might have led to me doing lesser work. Everyone makes mistake. I don't deny making a few. Par achhe kaam bhi to asaani se nahi milta. But now I know. This time around, I'm here to stay."

Chandrachur has acted in films like Josh, Maachis, Kya Kehna, and Aa Gaya Hero. He made his digital debut with the Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi directed web series titled Aarya, which released on Hotstar.

He continued, "Every time I stepped out, people recognised me, took photos and asked when my next film was coming. I realised we actors have a certain sense of obligation towards our fans. So, I've been raring to comeback with right stuff, and this web series happened. I felt it to be right time to foray into the web space."

Chandrachur revealed that he was in talks with a number of filmmakers for different projects. He added, "There's only joy in approaching good people who've done brilliant work. I might not be ambitious but I'm greedy for good work."

Wary of being stereotyped, Chandrachur said, "I'd love to play an out-an-out negative character. Comedy also interests me. I'm now working on my fitness and need to lose these extra kilos I piled on for my latest character. I want makers to see me in different looks."

