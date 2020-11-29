Aashiqui Actor Rahul Roy Suffers Brain Stroke While Shooting; On The Road To Recovery

Rahul Roy, the popular actor who rose to fame with the 1990-released blockbuster Aashiqui, is hospitalized after suffering a brain stroke. As per the latest reports, Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke when he was shooting for the upcoming film LAC-Live The Battle, in Kargil. The actor is currently admitted to the Nanavati hospital, Mumbai.

"He was hospitalized two days ago after he arrived from Kargil. He has been admitted to the intensive care unite (ICU) due to a progressive brain stroke", said the sources close to Rahul Roy's family to PTI. In a recent interaction with a leading daily, the actor's brother Romeer Sen confirmed that he is safe and is on the road to recovery.

According to the sources, Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke due to the extreme weather conditions in Kargil. Reportedly, he was immediately rushed to a hospital in Srinagar from Kargil, immediately after suffering the stroke. Later, the 52-year-old was shifted to the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai.

Coming to his acting career, Rahul Roy became an overnight star with the huge success of his Bollywood debut project Aashiqui, which was released in 1990. After the great success of the Mahesh Bhatt directorial, the actor appeared in several films including Pyaar Ka Saaya, Junoon, Gumrah, Phir Teri Kahaani Yaad Aayee, and so on. He later appeared in the first season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in 2006, and emerged as the winner.

