Aashiqui Star Anu Aggarwal On How Link Up Rumours Affected Her Personal Life: My Boyfriend Left Me

Anu Aggarwal Says Link Up Rumours Affected Her Personal Life

Anu told Pinkvilla, "I was called the darling of the media when I rose to fame. It was a sweet term to use but a lot of crap was written too. They were touching my personal life as well. They would write anything and everything, 'oh my god, she sneezed, she was out alone, she lit a cigarette there and she is having an affair'. So, such stories started coming in and it affected my personal life."

The Aashiqui Actress Revealed That She Was Close Enough To Marry Her Then-Boyfriend, But He Left Her

"My boyfriend left me asking what is happening. They started linking me with other guys and I was like, what do I do? In those days, we did not have social media. We did not have a word called a star, in those days we were dependent on press and whatever they wrote became our reality. But I decided to treat everything with humour," revealed Anu Aggarwal.

When A Female Journalist Asked Anu Aggarwal If She Was A Lesbian

Recalling the incident, the actress said, "One journalist came to my house and insinuated if I was a lesbian because I had gay friends. She was embarrassed to even ask me if I was a lesbian."

This Is How Anu Aggarwal Reacted To The Journo's Question

"I said, my life, my sexuality is mine, it is my prerogative to talk about it but if they are going to judge me, I asked her to get out. I just don't like people misrepresenting me," said the actress.