Aashiqui Star Anu Aggarwal On How Link Up Rumours Affected Her Personal Life: My Boyfriend Left Me

      Being a celebrity means your personal life is constantly under scrutiny. It is believed that linkups are a part and parcel of an actor's job. However, at times, the constant media speculations and rumours can end up taking a toll on the celebrity's personal life.

      Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Aashiqui actress Anu Aggarwal revealed how media speculations and link up rumours forced her then-boyfriend Rick to leave her, and how she became cynical about love.

      Anu Aggarwal Says Link Up Rumours Affected Her Personal Life

      Anu told Pinkvilla, "I was called the darling of the media when I rose to fame. It was a sweet term to use but a lot of crap was written too. They were touching my personal life as well. They would write anything and everything, 'oh my god, she sneezed, she was out alone, she lit a cigarette there and she is having an affair'. So, such stories started coming in and it affected my personal life."

      The Aashiqui Actress Revealed That She Was Close Enough To Marry Her Then-Boyfriend, But He Left Her

      "My boyfriend left me asking what is happening. They started linking me with other guys and I was like, what do I do? In those days, we did not have social media. We did not have a word called a star, in those days we were dependent on press and whatever they wrote became our reality. But I decided to treat everything with humour," revealed Anu Aggarwal.

      When A Female Journalist Asked Anu Aggarwal If She Was A Lesbian

      Recalling the incident, the actress said, "One journalist came to my house and insinuated if I was a lesbian because I had gay friends. She was embarrassed to even ask me if I was a lesbian."

      This Is How Anu Aggarwal Reacted To The Journo's Question

      "I said, my life, my sexuality is mine, it is my prerogative to talk about it but if they are going to judge me, I asked her to get out. I just don't like people misrepresenting me," said the actress.

      Meanwhile, Anu had recently said in an interview that as an outsider, she could relate to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress also said that she was ill-treated by 'jealous people' in Bollywood.

