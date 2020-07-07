Aashiqui Star Rahul Roy On Why He Walked Away From Bollywood: The Industry Had Nothing To Do With It

Rahul Roy On Why He Walked Away From Bollywood

The entertainment portal quoted the actor as saying, "I walked away and that was my choice. Industry ka kuch lena dena nahi tha (The industry had nothing to do with it). Whether it is a privilege or whether it is a curse, I came into the industry not because I was seeking to be a star or an actor." Rahul revealed that he was approached for Aashiqui after Mahesh Bhatt met his mother for a completely different reason.

The Aashiqui Star Says He Wanted To Get Married After He Turned 30

Rahul was quoted as saying, "Being an actor, it is very difficult...I applaud those that can...but it is very difficult to do cinema as well as fulfil family responsibilities. Because cinema takes a lot out of you. When I got married (to model Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar) in 2000, I said, ‘Let's take a break. Let me work on my personal relationship."

Rahul Roy Reveals That The Films Offered To Him At That Time Didn't Excite Him

"My growth as an actor had stagnated. You're doing the same role again and again, and in that time, everybody's perception is ki isko yehi karte raho (make him do the same thing). It was a combination of a lot of things," the actor reflected in his interview.

Rahul Says His Year-Long Sabbatical Became Longer When His Wife Wanted To Move Abroad

The actor revealed that when he and his family moved to Australia, it became difficult for him to continue with a career in Bollywood. He said that though he tried to approach and meet a lot of people, things didn't worked out. He also said that he could never understand the new ‘agency' culture.

Rahul Roy Says He Took Up The Bigg Boss Offer As He Was In An 'Insecure' Place

The Aashiqui actor said that after winning the first season of the reality show, he was convinced that the audience still wanted to watch him. Eventually, he signed a few films. But, they took a lot of time to be made because they were not big-budget films. However, Rahul said that he was ‘proud' of them.