Aayush Sharma Is All Set To Kick-Start The Shoot Of Salman Khan's Antim

Actor Aayush Sharma is all set to kick-start shooting of his next film, Antim. The crime drama, which is an adaptation of the Marathi hit, Mulshi Pattern, will be helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, and will also mark Aayush's on-screen union with his brother-in-law Salman Khan. The shoot is expected to be commenced with an important chase sequence, which will be shot in Pune for two days.

To design the high powered action sequences, director Mahesh Manjrekar has roped in action choreographer Vikram Dahiya of Saaho fame.

Talking more about it, a person from the unit said, "Aayush plays a gangster in the film, and has been training for the past two months to attain a rugged physique. Since he is physically ready, the makers have decided to wrap up the action scenes first before moving to Karjat to shoot the remaining portions. Vikram is expected to train Aayush over the next few days before he faces the camera on November 15. To maintain authenticity, the actor will perform all action sequences without the aid of a body double."

Salman Khan, who plays a no-nonsense cop in the film, will start shooting for his part after December. Keeping in mind the pandemic situation, the unit will adopt a bio-bubble mode to minimise contact with the outside world.

