Abhay Deol Roasts Award Shows For Nominating Him As ‘Supporting Cast’ In Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Through his latest Instagram post, actor Abhay Deol roasted award shows for nominating him and Farhan Akhtar as 'supporting actors' while Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif as 'actors in a leading role' for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

He wrote, "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, released in 2011. Need to chant this title to myself everyday nowadays! Also a great watch when anxious or stressed. I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as "supporting actors"."

"Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as "actors in a leading role". So by the industry's own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes," added Abhay.

The Dev D actor further wrote, "There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case it was shamelessly overt. I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it. #familyfareawards. Very creative artwork @kalakkii."

While Hrithik hasn't reacted to Abhay's post yet, his estranged wife, Sussane Khan left a positive comment that reads, "My fav movie.. sometimes I feel it was so ahead if it's time. A beautiful story about 3 friends. Nothing more special than their bond in it. ♥"

Netizens also agreed with Abhay's post and slammed the awards shows for being partial towards him and Farhan.

A user wrote, "Each of the characters were a leading role in the movie, every individual had their own story to tell."

Abhay Deol Says He Is Tired Of People Asking Him If 'Manorama' Released In Theatres

"Each character deserved an award from this movie. You, Farhan and Hrithik equally touched our hearts. Also.. I think Bagwati deserved all the awards," wrote another user.