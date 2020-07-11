Abhay Deol Speaks About Being Privileged: I’ve Gone Extra Mile In My Career To Make My Own Path

Ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last (June 14), netizens have again started the nepotism debate and have been slamming many star kids like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor, etc. Amid the ongoing debate, actor Abhay Deol, who is the nephew of veteran actor, Dharmendra, spoke about being privileged and the existence of nepotism in the film industry. He shared a long post on his Instagram page, wherein he mentioned how he carved his own niche in the film industry despite being related to the Deols.

He wrote, "My uncle (Dharmendra), whom I affectionately call dad, was an outsider who made it big in the film industry. I'm glad there is an active debate on the practices behind the scenes. Nepotism is just the tip of the iceberg. I've only ever made one film with my family, my 1st, and I'm grateful to be blessed and have that privileged. I've gone that extra mile in my career to make my own path, something that dad always encouraged. For me he was the inspiration."

Abhay also penned his thoughts on nepotism and wrote, "Nepotism is prevalent everywhere in our culture, be it in politics, business, or film. I was well aware of it and it pushed me to take chances with new directors and producers throughout my career. That is how I was able to make movies that were considered "out of the box." I'm glad some of those artists and films went on to have tremendous success."

The Aisha actor also mentioned how nepotism has taken on another dimension in India as caste plays a major role in in our country.

He wrote, "After all, it is "jati" that dictates that a son carry on the work of his father, while the daughter is expected to marry and be a housewife."

While concluding, Abhay wrote that if people are keen to see the changes then they need a cultural evolution as be it a filmmaker, a businessman or a politician, they all are a reflection of their culture.

In the end, the Socha Na Tha actor wrote, "Talent everywhere deserves a chance to shine in his or her medium. As we have learnt over the past few weeks, there are several ways in which an artist is either uplifted to success, or beaten down to failure. I'm glad more actors are coming out today and speaking of their experiences. I've been vocal about mine for years now, but as a lone voice I could only do so much. It's easy to smear one artist for speaking out, and I have been at the receiving end from time to time. But as a group, a collective, that becomes difficult. Maybe now is our watershed moment."