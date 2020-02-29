Abhimanyu Dassani: 'I Have Been Choosy In Selecting Scripts; I Don't Want To Put In A Box'

Abhimanyu Dassani's debut film, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota opened to some rave reviews from the critics and the young actor even bagged the Filmfare Best Debut (Male) Award for his impressive performance in the Vasan Bala directorial. This year, the actor has two releases- Sabbir Khan's action-entertainer Nikamma and Umesh Shukla's ensemble comedy Aankh Micholi.

Recently, while speaking with PTI, Abhimanyu said that his aim is to explore his range as an actor. Talking about how his upcoming projects are completely different from each other, the actor said, "I didn't take a film till Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota released and so there was a delay in the next film. I have been choosy in selecting films. I don't want to be blocked or be put in any box. Nikamma is a commercial-action thriller, while Aankh Micholi is a family comedy."

Besides Nikamma and Aankh Micholi, Abhimanyu is also working on an untitled-romantic drama film. "I don't want to do same kind of films again and again. It is important to do different films as that's the enrichment and growth an actor can have. More than the genre, I want to explore my capacity of what I can do and not do," the actor continued.

The actor further said, "Today, the opportunities are bigger. I am lucky to be part of this new age cinema, where there is a balance between commercial Bollywood cinema and content cinema. The opportunities have increased and it is great for actors."

Meanwhile, Abhimanyu will be seen doing some hardcore action scenes in Nikamma. Talking about it, the actor told the news agency that he prefers performing his own stunts.

"I love doing an action. We have incorporated a new kind of stunts. I did training in Krag Maga (military self-defence and fighting system), it is deadly hand-to-hand combat, military use. I did that workshop for 15 days in Istanbul. I learnt the basics too. I do stunts on my own and don't use a body double. I have grown up watching action films of Jackie Chan, Tom Cruise and I got to know that they do action on their own, I respect them. I want to do it that way as it looks natural, real instead of looking perfect," said Abhimanyu.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Abhimanyu Dassani: I Don't Want To Be The Next Hot Thing!

Abhimanyu Dassani's Birthday Gift For Salman Khan Has A Maine Pyaar Kiya Connection!