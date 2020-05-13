Abhimanyu Dassani On Mom Bhagyashree's Comeback: It Will Be Amazing To See Her Back In Action

Bhagyashree Talks About Her Comeback

The actress told the online entertainment portal, "I have been reading scripts and have in fact started working as well. Well, one of the films is with Prabhas. The film's name hasn't been announced. Just before lockdown, I had started shooting for it. It is a very interesting character where I had to learn a different skill set for it."

Abhimanyu Had Been Convincing The Actress To Return Back To Acting Since Last Two Years

"I have been convincing her (his mother Bhagyashree) for the last two years. After I signed Mard (Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota), I was like 'mom, let this film come out, I need you to come out and do movies and enjoy yourself'. I am glad she is on the same page as me. The world has opened up so much. It will be amazing to see her back in action," the Nikamma actor told Pinkvilla.

Bhagyashree On How Her Kids Motivated Her To Take Up Acting Again

The actress told Pinkvilla, "When the children were younger, they wanted their mom to be around, but now that he (Abhimanyu) is working and knows how it feels, so he wants me to get back. Honestly, it was my daughter who started it. Soon after that, the siblings had this discussion where they decided they had to start forcing me to get back to acting."

Was Bhagyashree Shocked When Abhimanyu Told Her That He Wanted To Be An Actor?

"Yes! He was excellent at his studies, he was very good with numbers. So, I was like why did he want to be an actor because it does take a lot of sacrifices and hard work and especially now with the competition being so high," said the Maine Pyaar Kiya actress.

'I Worked Ten Times Harder To Prove My Family Wrong,' Says Abhimanyu

Abhimanyu further added, "I was a little sad then that no one is supporting me, even my family isn't supporting me. But then, I worked ten times harder to prove them wrong. Now, when I look back, I feel I realize why they were telling me not to get into this line. You are constantly facing rejection on a daily basis, to have that mental stability and thick skin, go on day in and out with it, it is a different ball game. So, today, when if someone from my family decides to join, I will also tell them to think twice."