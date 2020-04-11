Abhimanyu Dassani On Working With Shilpa Shetty In Nikamma: She Is An Absolute Hustler

Abhimanyu Dassani, after his debut film, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, is all set to return to the screen with Shilpa Shetty and Shirley Setia. The film, Nikamma, will be Shilpa's big return to the screen after 13 years of gap, and it will also mark Shirley's Bollywood debut. Abhimanyu, during an interview with ET, spilled the beans about the film and his co-stars

Talking about his shooting experience with the ace actress, Shilpa Shetty, Dassani said, "I had a lovely experience shooting for Nikamma with Shilpa ma'am. She is absolutely wonderful. Not just as a co-actor, but off the sets also she has helped me a lot. And I feel this is why she is a legend. That is one of the reasons she has survived all these years in the industry."

"She was one of the firsts to get those YouTube videos and the health app out. She is an absolute hustler. I am happy to work with her and learn as much as I can." he added.

Talking about the film, Nikamma which is a romantic action comedy, and Abhimanyu's debut film, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, also belonged to a similar genre.

When asked about receiving awards for his debut film, Dassani said it felt like all of their work was validated, "I received an award for the film even before the film was released- International Best Young Actor award at Macau. So it was validated back then by international directors and producers so that felt really good. It felt like I am taking something back for the team because so many people put in a lot into the film and they all deserved it."

Abhimanyu also revealed that he is excited about his second project, which is an out-and-out commercial film. He has already bagged his third project titled, Aankh Micholi, which is a comedy film. Talking about it he added, "I think the genres of my films show my range as an actor. I challenge myself every time."

Nikamma has been delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The film, directed by Sabbir Khan and produced under the banner of Sony Pictures Networks India and Shabbir Khan Films, was scheduled to release in Summer 2020.

Neha Kakkar Reveals Singers Don't Get Paid For Bollywood Songs: 'They Feel We'll Earn Through Shows'

Karisma Kapoor Reveals Daughter Samaira Is Interested In All Aspects Of Filmmaking Not Just Acting