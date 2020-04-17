Abhimanyu Dassani Started Cooking As A Teenager To Impress Girls, Reveals Mom Bhagyashree

Unlike most star kids, Abhimanyu Dassani picked up an unconventional film for his debut with Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. The action-comedy won him accolades at various international film festivals. The young lad even picked up the Filmfare Best Debut (Male) award this year for his performance.

His actress-mom Bhagyashree, is quite proud of him. In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, the Maine Pyaar Kiya star revealed, "He stood in lines and gave auditions without ever revealing who he is. We only came to know about Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota after he'd signed the film."

Justifying the reason, Abhimanyu revealed in the same interview, "A star kid has a title and nepotism refers to entitlement. I got my first movie at 30 and received none of the attention that many of the other debutants got."

He further added, "I see the respect she still gets for a film she did 30 years ago. And she gave it up all to bring up her son. I may have stood in lines to get a break, but I'll never let my family go through anything like that ever."

Bhagyashree also revealed that Abhimanyu is the most serious person in their family and was quoted as saying, "Even when he wins an award and we want to celebrate, he's not interested." To this, the Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor said that he celebrates by "working more".

Meanwhile, Abhimanyu's Instagram game is quite on point! Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the actor has been revisiting his culinary skills and posting a lot of cooking videos on his social media page.

Talking about it, Bhagyashree let out a secret and said, "He started cooking as a teenager so he could impress girls."

Speaking about films, Abhimanyu will next be seen in Sabbir Khan's action-entertainer Nikamma, alongside Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty and Umesh Shukla's comedy Aankh Micholi, which has an ensemble cast.

Abhimanyu Dassani On Working With Shilpa Shetty In Nikamma: She Is An Absolute Hustler

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Abhimanyu Dassani: I Don't Want To Be The Next Hot Thing!