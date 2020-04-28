Abhishek Bachchan's Big-Hearted Gesture: Actor Gives Rs 1 Lakh To Farah's Daughter's Charity Drive!
For those who ain't aware, choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan's daughter, Anya is raising money to feed the homeless and stray animals, amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The star kid is collecting donations out of sketching dog portraits.
Recently, actor Abhishek Bachchan contributed to Anya's noble initiative by donating Rs 1 lakh to her charity drive. An overwhelmed Farah took to her Instagram page to thank the Happy New Year actor for his kind gesture.
Farah Khan Gives A 'Big Hug' To Abhishek
Sharing two pictures, Farah wrote, "Who gives one lakh for a sketch? Only @bachchan. That straightaway doubles Anya's charity drive! Thank you my mad, big hearted crazy boy, big hug coming up which you will hate I know."
In the first picture, the filmmaker is seen hugging Abhishek tightly, while the second picture features Anya holding a sketch of a puppy with a placard that reads, "Thank You."
Celebrities Hail Anya For Her Noble Initiative
Meanwhile, Farah's industry colleagues were all praise for Anya's initiative. Hrithik Roshan commented, "too sweeet" while others like Preity Zinta, Sonali Bendre, Patralekhaa were all hearts for the 12-year-old.
A Helping Hand
As of now, many Bollywood celebrities like Zoya Akhtar, Gauri Khan, Sonali Bendre, Diana Penty, Raveena Tandon, Tahira Kashyap, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonu Sood and others have contributed to Anya's noble cause.
This Is Commendable!
A few weeks ago, Farah had tweeted, "As of this morning Anya has raised 1LAKH RS.. by diligently sketching for donations.. b4 n after school and all weekends.. thank you to all who ordered sketches n donated so generously!♥️all being used to feed strays n needy."
With Abhishek's latest contribution of Rs 1 lakh, the total sum now stands at Rs 2 lakh.
