Abhishek Bachchan's Big-Hearted Gesture: Actor Gives Rs 1 Lakh To Farah's Daughter's Charity Drive!

Farah Khan Gives A 'Big Hug' To Abhishek

Sharing two pictures, Farah wrote, "Who gives one lakh for a sketch? Only @bachchan. That straightaway doubles Anya's charity drive! Thank you my mad, big hearted crazy boy, big hug coming up which you will hate I know."

In the first picture, the filmmaker is seen hugging Abhishek tightly, while the second picture features Anya holding a sketch of a puppy with a placard that reads, "Thank You."

Celebrities Hail Anya For Her Noble Initiative

Meanwhile, Farah's industry colleagues were all praise for Anya's initiative. Hrithik Roshan commented, "too sweeet" while others like Preity Zinta, Sonali Bendre, Patralekhaa were all hearts for the 12-year-old.

A Helping Hand

As of now, many Bollywood celebrities like Zoya Akhtar, Gauri Khan, Sonali Bendre, Diana Penty, Raveena Tandon, Tahira Kashyap, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonu Sood and others have contributed to Anya's noble cause.

This Is Commendable!

A few weeks ago, Farah had tweeted, "As of this morning Anya has raised 1LAKH RS.. by diligently sketching for donations.. b4 n after school and all weekends.. thank you to all who ordered sketches n donated so generously!♥️all being used to feed strays n needy."

With Abhishek's latest contribution of Rs 1 lakh, the total sum now stands at Rs 2 lakh.