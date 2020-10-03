Abhishek Bachchan Blasts Troll For Calling Him A Product Of Nepotism!

Actor Abhishek Bachchan doesn't believe in entertaining any kind of troll, but when one crosses his/her limits, he makes sure to school the troll in the modest way possible. It's not the first time when Abhishek Bachchan has shushed the troll with his classy reply. Wondering who irked Abhishek now?

Well, a netizen called out Abhishek Bachchan on Twitter for being a product of nepotism and wrote, "@juniorbachchan hey product of nepotism, if u r doing struggle then i wish god gives struggle like u to every individual. Me n my wife Sneha hv been doing youtube for a while but this different from ur big banner films also. Bcz i do it on my own nd dont ask my father to refer."

The Guru actor was quick to reprimand the troll for his sudden jibe at him and wrote, "You are ill informed, immature and naive. Stop believing incorrect and bogus narratives. Think! Please, for your wife's and family's sake."

Ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last, netizens have been venting out their hatred towards the star kids. Apart from Abhishek, celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, etc., have faced the same hatred from a section of netizens. While some are simply trolling the star kids, others are urging people to boycott their upcoming films.

Meanwhile, Abhishek's subtle way of reprimanding the troll was praised by his fans and they asked the actor to give the trolls a royal ignore.

A user wrote, "Sir I want to you ask you how do you always stay awesome.and shut your trollers without disrespecting them, and always inspire us to stay positive and gave awesome performance in breathe. Please reply so that millions of people's like us can do better."

"Hats off to you big bro. I ve high regards for u in the way you handle so much of negativity around you. People tend to forget that it becomes all the more difficult and suffocating to prove your mettle when u belong to a father of such stature," wrote another user.

With respect to work, Abhishek was last seen in the web series Breathe: Into The Shadows. He will next be seen in Anurag Basu's film Ludo and Kookie Gulati's The Big Bull.

(Social media posts are unedited.)