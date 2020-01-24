Abhishek Bachchan, Chitrangda Singh Starrer Bob Biswas Goes on Floors! VIEW PIC

Abhishek Bachchan, who was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's directorial venture Manmarziyaan, has now started shooting for his upcoming film Bob Biswas. Last year, the talented had no releases but 2020 is going to a busy year for Junior Bachchan. Talking about Bob Biswas, the film is being helmed by first time director Diya Annapurna Ghosh and has been written by Sujoy Ghosh.

Apart from writing the film, Ghosh is also producing the movie along with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Chitrangda Singh is playing the female lead alongside Abhishek. Since it's the first time that these two have come together for a film, we are quite excited to see what's in store for us.

Anyway, Junior Bachchan took to social media a while back and announced that the film has officially gone on floors. Sharing a picture from the sets, he wrote, "Lights. Camera Nomoshkar! Shoot day one. #BobBiswas Here we go!!@IChitrangda @ghosh09 @iamsrk Produced by @gaurikhan @sujoy_g @_GauravVerma @RedChilliesEnt #BoundScript."

Bob Biswas is a fictional character who appeared in Sujoy Ghosh's hit film Kahaani back in 2012. Saswata Chatterjee played the role and made it iconic despite it being a cameo. As a poker-faced contract killer, Bob Biswas definitely gave goosebumps to the viewers and now we have got a whole film just about him. Sounds pretty cool, right?

Currently, Abhishek is shooting in Kolkata for the film and the 43-year-old actor has undergone an extensive physical transformation for the same. While the makers haven't announced the release date as yet, Bob Biswas is expected to hit the theatres later this year. Apart from Abhishek's never-seen-before avatar, what's interesting is the fact that Sujoy's daughter Diya is directing the project. In 2018, her short film was selected for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. And hence we are expecting a lot from her first feature film as well.

Also Read

Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund Teaser Out; Son Abhishek Bachchan Says 'It's Just Awesome'

Amazon Teases 14 New Shows: Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Saif Ali Khan And More In 2020