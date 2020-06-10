Abhishek Bachchan Soon Completes 20 Years In Bollywood; Celebrates People Who Made It Possible

Abhishek Bachchan will be completing two decades in the Hindi film industry at the end of June, 2020. The junior Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to express his gratitude to fans for being there with him through this journey. He also shared a short video titled 'Road to 20', to take us all through 20 years of his life as an actor. Take a look!

Abhishek wrote, "It's hard to believe that at the end of this month I will complete 20yrs as an actor! It's been a wonderful journey thus far. I'm not one to look back and dwell on the past, but, once in a while it's nice to remember the good and (sometimes) bad times."

Talking about the video he posted, he wrote, "#RoadTo20 is an attempt to take you through these 20 years of my life as an actor. Maybe relive some of the memories and experiences. It is a celebration of all the people that have made all this possible. The countless people who had faith and belief in a tall, slightly awkward, foreign returned 22yr old boy who had a lifelong dream... one that he has spent the last 20 years living."

Abhishek made his debut in the year 2000, with the romantic drama Refugee. It was not just his debut, but also that of Kareena Kapoor Khan, both of whom went on to become the top actors in the industry. The film also starred Suniel Shetty, Anupam Kher and Jackie Shroff.

Abhishek was last seen in the Anurag Kashyap directorial Manmarziyaan, which also starred Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. His next release is Ludo, a film by Anurag Basu, also starring Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Pearle Maney and Rohit Suresh Saraf.

