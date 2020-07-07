Abhishek Bachchan Doesn’t Like His Work; Thinks There's Room For Improvement

On June 30, 2020, Abhishek Bachchan completed 20 years in the film industry. The actor made his grand debut with JP Dutta's Refugee alongside Kareena Kapoor. In the last two decades, Junior Bachchan has delivered many hits and flops, but when he was asked if he could choose his favourite film, he said that he doesn't like his own work.

"I don't like my work. When I review my work, I find many flaws that need to be rectified. I am not the person who says 'well done, good job', I find flaws everywhere. I think there is room for improvement," said Abhishek, while speaking to a leading daily.

He further added, "I watch my films almost daily, and I make several notes about how to improve. What is nice is if I go back and review my notes about a film I have seen several times, they keep on changing. This is good news because this means I am evolving as an actor."

When asked about how he celebrated June 30, he said, "You are asking me how I celebrated it? I got up, got ready and went to work. That is the best way, according to me."

With respect to work, Abhishek is all geared up for his digital debut with the Amazon Prime web series, Breathe: Into The Shadows. The Bluffmaster actor said that currently, he is doing the work he wants to do and the way he wants to do.

"Before this, I was happy coasting along. The selection process is more focussed now. I always knew what I want to do and what I didn't want to do, I am just implementing it now," added Abhishek.