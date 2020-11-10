Abhishek Bachchan Gives A Savage Reply To A Troll Who Mocked The Actor

A Troll Mocks Abhishek Bachchan On Social Media

A netizen took to his social media page to share a picture of a farmer and captioned it as, "If Abhishek wasn't a Bachchan," hinting at the man's passing resemblance to the actor.

Abhishek Bachchan's Savage Reply

Not the one to keep quiet, Abhishek Bachchan gave him some major burns by replying back, "Hahahaha. Funny! But still better looking than you," along with a folded hands emoji at the end of his tweet.

This Is Not The First Time That Abhishek Had A Brush With A Troll

Recently, a netizen wrote in his tweet, "Aapko nahi lagta ke aapko filmon mein kaam sirf Amitabh Bachchan ke bete hone ki vajah se milta hai (Don't you think you get work only because you're Amitabh Bachchan's son)?" Abhishek gave a classy comeback in response to the tweet by writing, "Kaash jo aap keh rahe hote sach hota. Sochiye, kitna kaam milta mujhe (I wish what you're saying was true. Imagine how much work I'd get)."

Prior to that, when another person, also named Abhishek, poked fun at him saying that he made his debut in Refugee because he was a 'nepotism', the actor wrote back, "Arey yaar, yeh saare duniya ke Abhishek mere peeche kyu padh gaye hain. Baksh do maharaj, chup chaap apna kaam kar raha hu (Oh my, why have all the Abhisheks of the world started attacking me. Have mercy, I'm just trying to do my job)."