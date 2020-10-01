Abhishek Bachchan Has A Humble Response To Troll Calling Him Jobless; Says ‘That's In Your Hands'

Abhishek's Response

Trying to mock him, a troll tweeted, "But aren't you still gonna be jobless?" Abhishek's humble replied said, "That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don't like our work, we won't get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best."

Another Troll Tried To Mock Him

Another troll asked him, how was he cast in other movies after Drona (2008). Abhishek's honest response is sure to win hearts, he wrote, "I didn't. Was dropped from a few films and it was very difficult to get cast. But we live in hope and keep trying, hoping and working towards our goals. You have to get up everyday and fight for your place under the sun. Nothing in life comes easy. जब तक जीवन है , संघर्ष है।"

The Big Bull Set To Release In October 2020

Reacting to Abhishek's classy and honest response to the troll, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh tweeted, "i got you, @juniorbachchan .", to which Junior AB replied, "Yay!!!! Thank you Ghosh babu!!!"

Abhishek is all set for the film The Big Bull, based on the 1992 scam, which will release on Disney+ Hoststar. He will also be seen in films like Ludo and Bob Biswas.