Abhishek Bachchan Lists His Achievements In 2020 After Troll Calls Him 'Slow' & Compares To Akshay Kumar

Abhishek Bachchan Hits Back At Troll Lists His Achievements

For the unversed, the spat began after film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi praised actor Akshay Kumar for finishing films faster than other actors on Twitter. He had said, "Amazing how @akshaykumar finishes off the shoot of an entire film in the amount of time that other stars take to learn a skill which they need to act out in a small scene or so! And more often than not, his film turns out to be the bigger hit! More actors need to ‘plan' better!"

Film Exhibitor Rathi Also Backed Abhishek's Tweet

Abhishek who had a different opinion responded saying, "Not fair! Each to their own. Different people are motivated by different things. And have a different pace at doing things." In another tweet, he added, "Good work begets more work! Cannot be making films for just the sake of making films. In the long run you will end up doing more damage to the industry. It's a bit of a catch 22."

Film Exhibitor Rathi finally also backed Abhishek and said, "I can say without an iota of doubt that he is among the most well meaning, hard working & nicest people in the entertainment industry. I always have and always will cheer for him! @juniorbachchan."

Abhishek Bachchan Will Be Seen In The Big Bull & Bob Biswas

On the work front, Abhishek recently was seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo and Breathe: Into The Shadows. He is currently waiting for the release of films like The Big Bull directed by Kookie Gulati and Bob Biswas, directed by debutant director Diya Annapurna Ghosh.