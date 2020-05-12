    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit And Others Pay Tributes To Nurses On International Nurses Day

      Bollywood celebrities have been paying tributes to all healthcare and frontline workers during the Coronavirus crisis. The pandemic has hit home the value of medical warriors. On International Nurses Day, many celebs such as Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Dia Mirza, Sanjay Dutt, Ananya Panday and Shraddha Kapoor extended their heartfelt wishes.

      Bollywood Celebs Pay Tributes On International Nurses Day

      Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, "Respect and gratitude! Thank you heroes. #InternationalNursesDay."

      Madhuri Dixit wrote, "Along with all the other frontline workers & the entire healthcare community, we're grateful to the nurses who're putting their lives at risk to nurse the world back to health. We should value their efforts & be thankful for everything they're doing for us."

      Kajol tweeted, "Behind that mask is a hero, who is saving the world in silence. Thank you to all those heroes, thank you to the nurses. #InternationalNursesDay."

      Sharing a video, Dia Mirza wrote, "Today we celebrate the nurses in healthcare systems across the globe that lead the fight every single day. As they risk themselves to save lives, you too can help them by Staying Home & Keeping Them Safe!"

      Sanjay Dutt tweeted, "So many lives have been saved because of the selfless work that our nurses and the healthcare professionals are doing. Can't thank them enough for putting their lives at risk to save the lives of others. #InternationalNursesDay."

      Ananya Panday wrote,"To the pillars of the medical fraternity, who stand by doctors & our families through some of the toughest times. This #InternationalNursesDay, we celebrate and commend your spirit, determination & compassion."

      Shraddha Kapoor wrote "Big RESPECT, for the sincerity towards your service. Big SALUTE, for your selfless toil in these challenging times. Big THANK YOU, for the sacrifices you make for our safety. You are, our Angels in disguise. Happy #InternationalNursesDay."

      Story first published: Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 23:47 [IST]
