Abhishek Bachchan On Battling COVID-19: I Was More Filled With Concerned For My Family Than Anything Else

Abhishek Bachchan Opens Up About The Phase When He Battled COVID-19

The actor told the tabloid, "I was more filled with concern for my family than anything else. My father (Amitabh Bachchan), wife (Aishwarya) and daughter (Aaradhya) got it too, thankfully the rest of the family did not. Obviously, you're concerned about your loved ones and want them to be alright. There'd little that you can do I've to thank all the doctors and nurses who cared and worked so hard. I never actually had time to sit and contemplate. At that time, energies and concentration is all on your loves ones. After recuperating, I was back to work."

Abhishek Bachchan On Getting Rave Reviews For His Web Debut Breathe: Into The Shadows And Ludo

Talking about the year 2020, the actor said, "I'm very grateful that I got to do some work and it released. I'm grateful to makers, the cast, and obviously above all, the audience. You feel very blessed and lucky. At the end of the day, we work for the audiences, for their acknowledgement and appreciation. What more can you ask for, than you being able to do your job and them liking it? That's fantastic! Especially in these unprecedented times."

Abhishek Bachchan Talks About The Silver Lining In This Year

Abhishek Bachchan completed 20 years in the film industry this year. Speaking about completing this milestone in 2020, the actor told Hindustan Times, "I never thought of it like that, it just happened. I actually started working on Breathe in 2018, at that point of time, there wasn't any timeline as to when we'd release it. Incidentally, I also started working on Ludo that year. Once you make a film, there are so many other aspects that got for releasing it. After principal photography, there's a whole lot of post production, release plan, which we honestly don't have a say in. You leave it to the producers and studio. Is it more special? Now that you ask me, I'd put it that way, it was sort of a silver lining to this year."