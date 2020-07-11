COVID-19 Scare: Abhishek Bachchan On Making Aaradhya Understand About Lockdown: I Was Not Paranoid

Last four months have been very difficult for everyone, especially for those, who have kids at home. Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is a doting dad, faced the same situation at home as he had to make daughter Aaradhya understand the reason behind lockdown and the spread of the deadly virus, novel Coronavirus.

While praising Aaradhya's intelligence, Abhishek told Pinkvilla, "I think today's children are a lot more advanced and intelligent than what we were at their age. So the grasp of what is happening is a lot more. They will explain everything to you. You don't need to explain anything to them."

Abhishek also spoke about the lockdown and how it impacted his life. He said, "The lockdown has been fine, it is what it is. You can't do anything. I think the silver lining is that you get to spend time with the family which is something in our household it hardly happens because everyone is shooting. So it was nice to spend time with them."

Abhishek further added that he was happy to spend more time with his family. "We have to follow the rules, we have been always good at it. I want to look at the brighter side. Yes the times have been testing but I got to spend time with my parents, my wife, and my child, so I am happy about that," shared Abhishek.

The ongoing pandemic has left many parents paranoid about the situation, but Abhishek doesn't come under that category of parents. The actor said that rather than being paranoid, he was preparing himself to face the situation. From sanitising his hands to using masks every time he stepped out, Abhishek took each and every precautionary measure to keep himself safe from the deadly virus.