Abhishek Bachchan On Not Planning A Diwali Bash This Year: Who Hosts Parties At A Time Like This?

Abhishek Reveals Why The Bachchans Won't Be Hosting Their Annual Diwali Bash This Year

The actor told Spotboye in an interview, "It's true. We had a death in the family this year. My sister Shweta's mother-in-law (Ritu Nanda) passed away. Besides, who hosts parties at a time like this? Civilization is going through the worst crisis ever. We all need to be as careful as possible. Observing the utmost social distance is the only option we have. And that too is not a guarantee against infection. Diwali parties and other social occasions are for now a distant dream."

Abhishek Bachchan Talks About Uncertain Times

He added, "There is no guarantee of immunity just because one has gone through it. It's all so uncertain. One has to just push along hoping for the best."

The Bachchans Went Through The Ordeal Of COVID-19 Earlier This Year

In July this year, Abhishek Bachchan, his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya and father Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted in Mumbai's Nanavati hospital. Aishwarya and Aaradhya recovered first, followed by Big B. Abhishek stayed in the hospital for almost a month until he was COVID-19 free.