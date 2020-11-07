Abhishek Bachchan On Not Planning A Diwali Bash This Year: Who Hosts Parties At A Time Like This?
Every year, the Diwali euphoria is quite high in Bollywood with many big names from the industry hosting star-studded Diwali bashes. One among them are the Bachchans whose annual Diwali party is packed with star power and the talk of town for several days.
However, this year, the Bachchans have decided to do away with their annual Diwali party. Abhishek Bachchan confirmed this news while speaking with an entertainment portal.
Abhishek Reveals Why The Bachchans Won't Be Hosting Their Annual Diwali Bash This Year
The actor told Spotboye in an interview, "It's true. We had a death in the family this year. My sister Shweta's mother-in-law (Ritu Nanda) passed away. Besides, who hosts parties at a time like this? Civilization is going through the worst crisis ever. We all need to be as careful as possible. Observing the utmost social distance is the only option we have. And that too is not a guarantee against infection. Diwali parties and other social occasions are for now a distant dream."
Abhishek Bachchan Talks About Uncertain Times
He added, "There is no guarantee of immunity just because one has gone through it. It's all so uncertain. One has to just push along hoping for the best."
The Bachchans Went Through The Ordeal Of COVID-19 Earlier This Year
In July this year, Abhishek Bachchan, his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya and father Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted in Mumbai's Nanavati hospital. Aishwarya and Aaradhya recovered first, followed by Big B. Abhishek stayed in the hospital for almost a month until he was COVID-19 free.
Speaking about work, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo and Kookie Gulati's The Big Bull.
