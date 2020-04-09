Abhishek Bachchan Pens An Emotional Birthday Post For Mom Jaya Who Is In Delhi Due To Lockdown

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan turns 72 today. Her actor-son Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram page to pen a heartwarming message for her. He also mentioned how he is missing her on this special occasion as she is currently in Delhi owing to the nationwide lockdown, away from the rest of the family which is in Mumbai.

The Guru actor posted a beautiful picture of his mother on her 72nd birthday and captioned it as, "As every child will tell you, their favourite word is... MA! Happy Birthday, Ma. Although you are away in Delhi due to the lockdown and we all are here in Mumbai, know that we are thinking of you and carry you in our hearts. I love you." (sic)

Abhishek's emotional post touched the hearts of the netizens. A fan commented, "What a beautiful pic!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY." (sic) "Happy birthday jaya Aunty," read another comment.

Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda wished her mommy dearest with a throwback picture of herself, Jaya and Abhishek.

She captioned it as, "I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart) I am never without it (anywhere I go you go ...)-happy birthday Mama; I love U ( with a little help from e e Cummings)."(sic)

Shweta also shared an artwork of a child hugging their mother and the text read, 'one day'.

Last year on Koffee With Karan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda had revealed that Abhishek has always been their mom's favourite child. She had said that Jaya's eyes light up every time Abhishek enters a room, much like her reaction on seeing Shah Rukh Khan in their film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is yet to share a birthday post for his wife on social media.

