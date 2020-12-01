Abhishek Bachchan Reacts To His Bob Biswas Look Being Leaked, Says He Is Humbled By The Praise
Last week, Abhishek Bachchan resumed work on his upcoming film Bob Biswas in Kolkata. While shooting for the film, the actor was unknowingly papped by the shutterbug. Within no time, pictures of his Bob Biswas look went viral on the internet, and the netizen's couldn't stop raving about Abhishek's jaw-dropping transformation. The actor looked unrecognizable with a bald patch, thick-rimmed glasses and a big paunch.
Recently, while speaking with Mid-day, the Ludo actor opened up about netizens' reaction to his Bob Biswas look.
Abhishek Bachchan On His Bob Biswas Look Being Leaked
Abhishek told the tabloid, "The media knew we were shooting in Kolkata. So, the photographers showed up at the venue [and clicked the pictures]. I would have loved for the look to come out the way Diya [Annapurna Ghosh, director] intended - during our marketing campaign."
'I Believe If You Look The Character, Half Your Job Is Done,' Says Abhishek
The actor said that he is humbled by the praise coming in his way and continued, "The [netizens'] reaction was an endorsement that we are doing something right. I believe that if you look the character, half your job is done. In Kahaani, Bob Biswas [portrayed by Saswata Chatterjee] is portly, so I had to pile on the kilos. Maintaining the frame during the lockdown was difficult."
Abhishek Explains Why Slipping Into A Character After A Long Break Is Difficult
Abhishek was quoted as saying, "When you are shooting a film, there's a creative momentum that builds up. So, getting back in the groove can be challenging. But, after the first day, it didn't feel that we had a nine-month break."
Produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma, Bob Biswas marks the directorial debut of Sujoy Ghosh's daughter Diya, and stars Abhishek Bachchan as a ruthless assassin. The film is a spin-off based on a character from Vidya Balan's 2012 film Kahaani.
