Abhishek Bachchan Reacts To His Bob Biswas Look Being Leaked, Says He Is Humbled By The Praise

Abhishek Bachchan On His Bob Biswas Look Being Leaked

Abhishek told the tabloid, "The media knew we were shooting in Kolkata. So, the photographers showed up at the venue [and clicked the pictures]. I would have loved for the look to come out the way Diya [Annapurna Ghosh, director] intended - during our marketing campaign."

'I Believe If You Look The Character, Half Your Job Is Done,' Says Abhishek

The actor said that he is humbled by the praise coming in his way and continued, "The [netizens'] reaction was an endorsement that we are doing something right. I believe that if you look the character, half your job is done. In Kahaani, Bob Biswas [portrayed by Saswata Chatterjee] is portly, so I had to pile on the kilos. Maintaining the frame during the lockdown was difficult."

Abhishek Explains Why Slipping Into A Character After A Long Break Is Difficult

Abhishek was quoted as saying, "When you are shooting a film, there's a creative momentum that builds up. So, getting back in the groove can be challenging. But, after the first day, it didn't feel that we had a nine-month break."