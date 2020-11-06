Abhishek Bachchan Recalls Shah Rukh Khan's Advice For Him Before He Became An Actor

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is one actor, who has always been compared to his megastar-father Amitabh Bachchan, and sadly, no matter how hard he tries, he can never surpass his dad. It's not that Abhishek is willing to do it either, but the ongoing debate on nepotism gave trollers a chance to take a jibe at him on social media.

In his recent tete-a-tete with a media agency, when Abhishek debunked the existence of nepotism in his career and said, "The fact is he (Amitabh Bachchan) has never picked up the phone on anyone. He has never made a film for me. On the contrary, I have produced a film for him, called Paa," Abhishek said on the subject of nepotism."

Just like many actors, even Abhishek believes that any star kid can't become successful in his career just because of his family connection, as after his/her debut, he/she has to prove himself/herself to the audience.

"People have to understand that it's a business. After the first film, if they don't see anything in you, or that film doesn't do the numbers, you aren't going to get your next job. That's the harsh reality of life," added the Guru actor.

Abhishek also recalled Shah Rukh Khan's piece of advice to him, which he gave even before the former's debut. Abhishek said, "Shah Rukh told me before I became an actor: 'Always remember, your favourite role should be the one you are doing at that point, because if it's not, why are you doing it'."

With respect to work, Abhishek is currently gearing up for Ludo. The film is all set to release on Netflix on November 12. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film also casts Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles.

