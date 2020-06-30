Abhishek Bachchan Remembers Debut Film Refugee; Says 'Surviving 20 Years Seems Unimaginable'
Twenty years ago on this day (June 30), power couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan stepped into the Hindi film industry with JP Dutta's cross-border love story Refugee. The film was also Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut vehicle.
As Abhishek completes two decades in Bollywood today, the actor walked down the memory lane, and revealed why his debut film Refugee will always be dear and special to him. In his post, Abhishek also thanked his family for being his inspiration and strength.
'Your First Film Is Always Most Dear And Special,' Says Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan wrote in his Instagram page, "Time flies when you're having fun! #RoadTo20 Today, 20 years ago JP Dutta's Refugee released. Marking the introduction of yours truly and @kareenakapoorkhan into the world of films. Your first film is always most dear and special; Refugee was no different. An amazing experience! A newcomer could not have asked for anything else. JP sahab was the best teacher. Caring, nurturing and has since been an amazing guiding force for me. The entire cast and crew were so patient,supportive and encouraging. My love and respect for all of them is boundless. Thank you!"
Abhishek Bachchan Says He Has So Much More To Prove
He further continued, "It is a blessing and a privilege to be able to look back and recount the last 20 years. Any actor will tell you, getting to make a film is a huge honour. Surviving 20 yrs seems unimaginable. The best part is, I feel like I'm just getting started. I have so much more to prove. So much more to do and I can't wait...."
Abhishek Bachchan Thanks His Family For Being His Pillar Of Support
"However, none of this would have been possible without my family! They have been my inspiration, my strength, my silent support and my "raison d"être". They allowed me the freedom to figure out whatever I needed to without ever pressurising me, burdening me with expectation. They let me know when they didn't like a performance and showered me with love when they did. I am because of them and I hope, some day whey they look back and reminisce they feel proud of me," wrote Abhishek.
The Actor Concluded His Post On An Inspiring Note
"But, now this is sounding like the end.... nowhere near it. Like I said, I'm just getting started. And "miles to go before I sleep". Like the great Sinatra said- " The record shows, I took the blows And did it my way!"#TakeTwo," Abhishek signed off.
The Guru actor also thanked his fans on Twitter and wrote, "#20yearsofRefugee 20 years ago my 1st film released. Thank you all for the love, the acceptance and the support. It means the world to me. Now, no looking back, onward! Off to work I go! 🙏🏽."
