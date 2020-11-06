Abhishek Bachchan Reveals He Fasted For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan This Karwa Chauth

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the favourite married couples of B-town. While Aishwarya is staying away from the limelight from the last few months, her husband Abhishek is all gung-ho about his upcoming release, Ludo. During the promotions of Ludo, Abhishek had a conversation with an entertainment portal, and he revealed how he and Aishwarya celebrated Karwa Chauth.

While admitting that just like his wife, he also fasted for his other-half and said, "We were both busy working the whole day and then in the evening, the ladies do their pooja. In the night they wait for the Chand and do the pooja and break the fast. It was just that - a nice quiet family affair."

Abhishek's little co-star Inayat Verma, who also accompanied Abhishek for the interview, interrupted and added, "Abhishek bhaiya ne mujhe bataya tha ki unhone fast rakha tha toh wo sargi karna bhul gaye the subah uthke. Toh unhone kuch bhi nai khaya tha (Abhishek told me that when he was fasting, he forgot to wake up in the morning for the sargi ritual. Hence, he didn't eat anything the entire day)."

Inayat's sweet revelation about Abhishek proves that the duo bonded really went during the shoot of Ludo. To this, Abhishek replied, "We talk a lot, we're buddies."

In the same interview, when Abhishek was asked if his bond with daughter Aaradhya helped him play his character more genuinely in Ludo, he said, "No. At the end of the day, you're an actor and you have to perform. Yes sometimes your off-screen life or personal life could be used as an inspiration but at the end of the day, it's your work. And when you have an actor like Inayat, your job becomes much easier."

Directed by Anurag Basu, Ludo is all set to release on November 12, 2020.

