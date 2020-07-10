Abhishek Bachchan Reveals How Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Reacted To Breathe: Into The Shadows' Trailer

In a recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, actor Abhishek Bachchan revealed how his family reacted to the trailer of Breathe: Into The Shadows. For the unversed, Breathe marks the digital debut of Abhishek. The web series also casts Nithya Menen and Amit Sadh in key roles.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Abhishek Bachchan shared, "Everyone in the family liked it. Aishwarya had a very emotional reaction to it, she saw it a couple of weeks ago. My father and the rest of the family have really liked it and are excited about it. I think that when a member of your family is coming up with some work emotions will override their professional ability to judge it professionally, but everyone is excited and looking forward to seeing it."

Abhishek also spoke about his role in the web series and the challenges he faced while shooting it. He said, "It has been a character which has been very challenging for me and a character which I thoroughly enjoyed doing. It was tough work, a character that has so many complexities, so many layers. It was exciting to play. It is very difficult to answer if I see Avi as a character or a murderer."

20 Years Of Abhishek Bachchan: Eight Films That Have Proved To Be Milestones In The Actor's Career

With respect to films, Abhishek will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo. The film also casts Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles.

Apart from Ludo, he will also be seen in The Big Bull, a film directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit, Vikrant Sharma and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film will stream worldwide on Disney+ Hotstar.