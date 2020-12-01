Abhishek Bachchan Reveals How Amitabh Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Are Connected To Jaipur Pink Panthers

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan unveiled the trailer of web series Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers, which will stream of Amazon Prime Video. Produced by BBC Studios India, the show follows the inspiring journey and dedication of the team during the seventh season of Pro Kabaddi League. For the unversed, Abhishek is the owner of Jaipur Pink Panthers. In his recent interaction with media, the Guru actor spilled the beans about his kabaddi team's name and how it has a personal connection with Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan.

Abhishek said, "Whatever work I do in life, I feel it should have a personal connect. When I was little, my father used to call me out saying 'Tiger' then after a few years I thought even I should call him something as an answer. One day when he came back home from shooting, he asked me 'How are you tiger? I replied,' I am fine Panther. How are you?' and I was 4-5 years old then."

"Since then it became like a fun thing, he used to call me Tiger, I used to call him Panther. If there was an animal that we wanted to choose, I was sure that it was Panther because that is how I used to call my father," added Abhishek.

He further stated that pink is his daughter's favourite colour and added, "So I thought that Pink and Panther would be nice. My wife Aishwarya has worked in the film Pink Panther 2 with Steve Martin, so that's a connect to Aishwarya. Jaipur was the city, Aishwarya and I came together in, so that's why Jaipur."

"If you see, our Pink Panther has blue-green eyes which are the same as my wife's. So there is a personal connect to everything about Jaipur Pink Panthers," added the Refugee actor.

With respect to work, Abhishek was last seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo and received immense praise for his work in the film. He will next be seen in The Big Bull and Bob Biswas.

