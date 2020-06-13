Abhishek Bachchan Reveals How He Ended Up Sharing Screen Space With Mom Jaya Bachchan In A Film

    For Quick Alerts
      Abhishek Bachchan will be completing 20 years in the film industry on June 30, 2020. The actor had made his debut in Bollywood with JP Dutta's cross-border love story Refugee in 2000. Abhishek has started a new series called #RoadTo20 on his Instagram page in which, he shares anecdotes from his film journey.

      Recently, the Guru actor recalled how he ended up sharing screen space with his actress-mom Jaya Bachchan in a film. Abhishek revealed that he visited his mother on the sets of the 2002 Bengali film Desh, and ended up doing a cameo appearance in the film.

      When Abhishek Shared Screen Space With Mom Jaya Bachchan For The First Time

      When Abhishek Shared Screen Space With Mom Jaya Bachchan For The First Time

      Abhishek wrote, "2002: A year of many firsts. But the top would be getting to be part of a film with my mother.Desh, was a Bengali film she was acting in (directed by Raja Sen). I was in Kolkata for a function when she called me and asked me to visit her. She was shooting near Siliguri in West Bengal. I did and ended up doing a small cameo as her on screen son."

      In The Same Post, He Also Acknowledged His 'Guru' Anupam Kher

      In The Same Post, He Also Acknowledged His 'Guru' Anupam Kher

      He continued, "The other would be, being directed by one of my acting teachers, my guru. Om Jai Jagdish was Anupam uncle's 1st film as a director. He helped me immensely in opening up as an actor and shedding my awkwardness. One of the best teachers I've ever had."

      For those who don't know, Om Jai Jagdish was Anupam Kher's directorial debut.

      Abhishek Bachchan's Upcoming Films

      Abhishek Bachchan's Upcoming Films

      After a short hiatus, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's production, Bob Biswas and Anurag Basu's Ludo. The actor is also playing the main lead in The Big Bull.

      Abhishek Bachchan Forays Into Digital Space

      Abhishek Bachchan Forays Into Digital Space

      The Manmarziyaan actor is making his debut in the world of web-series with Amazon Prime's Breathe: In The Shadows. The makers recently unveiled the first look poster of the series and revealed that it will be premiering on the OTT platform on July 10.

