Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe Co-Star Amit Sadh Tests Negative For COVID-19: We Never Dubbed Together

Amit Sadh Puts All Rumours To Rest

The tabloid quoted the Kai Po Che! actor as saying, "My family and I are getting tested for COVID-19 as we speak. We all are tense. It's perhaps not the right time for me to talk but let me clarify, Abhishek and I never dubbed together. No two actors can do it together, anyway. Yes, we were dubbing for our web series, but he did it in the morning and I did it later that day."

'We Obliged For Pictures Together, That's It,' Says Amit Sadh

He continued, "I just dubbed for two days. I used to walk in at the time that he would walk out. We must have left together on one occasion, but I don't want people to go by the paparazzi pictures and assume that we dubbed together. We obliged for pictures together, that's it."

Amit Sadh Says The Dubbing Studio Had Taken All The Necessary Hygiene Precautions

The actor revealed, "Nobody was allowed inside while the actor was dubbing. The security was tight. I saw them sanitising the space at regular intervals and staff wearing gloves at all times. Social distancing was maintained." Meanwhile, the dubbing studio where the two actors worked was closed after Abhishek tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Amit Sadh Has Tested Negative For COVID-19

The actor shared this news on his Twitter page and wrote, "Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength!"