Abhishek Bachchan's Love-Soaked Post On Wife Aishwarya Rai's Birthday: We Love You Eternally

Match Made In Heaven

Abhishek posted a picture in which he is seen in a white and golden pyjama. Aishwarya, on the other hand, looks divine in a floral sharara kurta. The Guru actor captioned his snap as, "Happy birthday Wifey. Thank you for everything! All that you do for us and mean to us. May you always smile and be happy. We love you eternally. I love you."

'Kaafi Perfect Aap Dono,' Says Richa Chadha

Aishwarya and Abhishek's Dhoom 2 co-star Hrithik Roshan commented, "Happy birthday Ash," along with a heart and hugging face emoji. "Happy birthday to my friend," wrote Anil Kapoor. Richa Chadha commented, "Kaafi perfect aap dono." Armaan Jain wrote, "Happy birthday Bhabhi." "Happy birthday Vahini," read Riteish Deshmukh's comment.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya's Devdas Co-Star Madhuri Dixit Wished Her With A Throwback Picture

The dhak-dhak girl shared a throwback snap from the one of the events in which Aishwarya is introducing her daughter Aaradhya to her. Madhuri captioned her post as, "Happiest birthday greetings to you Aishwarya. Working alongside you for DEVDAS seems like yesterday. Wishing you a great year ahead." Well, we just can't wait to watch these two actresses together on the big screen once again!