Abhishek Bachchan's Love-Soaked Post On Wife Aishwarya Rai's Birthday: We Love You Eternally
One of Indian cinema's leading ladies Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned 47 on Sunday (November 1, 2020.) The social media was flooded with birthday messages for the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress. The diva rang in her special day with her family members at home.
Later, her actor-hubby Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram page to share a romantic picture of himself with the birthday girl. His sweet caption for his better-half left the netizens gushing over their love for each other.
Match Made In Heaven
Abhishek posted a picture in which he is seen in a white and golden pyjama. Aishwarya, on the other hand, looks divine in a floral sharara kurta. The Guru actor captioned his snap as, "Happy birthday Wifey. Thank you for everything! All that you do for us and mean to us. May you always smile and be happy. We love you eternally. I love you."
'Kaafi Perfect Aap Dono,' Says Richa Chadha
Aishwarya and Abhishek's Dhoom 2 co-star Hrithik Roshan commented, "Happy birthday Ash," along with a heart and hugging face emoji. "Happy birthday to my friend," wrote Anil Kapoor. Richa Chadha commented, "Kaafi perfect aap dono." Armaan Jain wrote, "Happy birthday Bhabhi." "Happy birthday Vahini," read Riteish Deshmukh's comment.
Meanwhile, Aishwarya's Devdas Co-Star Madhuri Dixit Wished Her With A Throwback Picture
The dhak-dhak girl shared a throwback snap from the one of the events in which Aishwarya is introducing her daughter Aaradhya to her. Madhuri captioned her post as, "Happiest birthday greetings to you Aishwarya. Working alongside you for DEVDAS seems like yesterday. Wishing you a great year ahead." Well, we just can't wait to watch these two actresses together on the big screen once again!
Speaking about Aishwarya's upcoming projects, the actress will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's much-anticipated film, Ponniyin Selvan.
ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday Special: Her Rare Photos Will Make You Say 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'
ALSO READ: When Aishwarya Rai Joined Beauty Pageant, Other Contestants Got Very Scared: Former Femina Editor