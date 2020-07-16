Abhishek Bachchan's Ludo, Sanjay Dutt's Torbaaz; Netflix Announces New Line-Up Of Indian Premieres

With theatres being shut down owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, 'digital premieres' have now become the new normal for the entertainment industry. Today, Netflix announced a line-up of new Indian premieres which includes many high-profile direct OTT releases.

Monika Shergill, VP- Content, Netflix India said in an official statement, "Our exciting lineup of content is across multiple genres and many formats. We are bringing heartfelt dramas, rom coms, thrillers and more, from amazing creators and talent, both established and emerging. We announced these Indian original series and films because our audiences love the dazzling diversity and variety of our stories."

She further added, "As a full scale entertainment service, we want to offer an exciting slate to our members, knowing that each person's Netflix profile is unique to their taste, mood and need. So whether they love global titles, world cinema, Hindi films or regional Indian language titles, they will discover something they enjoy on any given night."

Here is the list of releases on Netflix in the upcoming months.

Ludo Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh Directed by Anurag Basu, the dark anthology centres on unavoidable jeopardies of life, and has four different stories set in a quintessential Indian metro. Torbaaz Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri Helmed by Girish Malik, the action-crime thriller stars Sanjay Dutt as an army officer who tries to rehabilitate the young suicide bombers through cricket in war-torn Afghnaistan. Nargis essays the role of a NGO worker in the film. Raat Akeli Hai Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi, Ila Arun, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi Directed by Honey Trehan, the crime thriller has Nawazuddin essaying the role of an investigative officer who is working on a high profile case, and accidentally meets the characters played by Radhika Apte and Shweta Tripathi. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare Cast: Konkona Sen Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Kubbra Sait, Vikrant Massey, Amol Parashar The Alankrita Shrivastava-directorial revolves around a secret shared by two women (played by Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar) and their quest for freedom. The film had its world premiere at Busan International Film Festival in 2019. AK vs AK Cast: Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's revenge thriller tells the story of a film actor whose daughter has been kidnapped, and a director who films the actor's desperate search for his child in real time. Ginny Weds Sunny Cast: Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey Directed by debut Puneet Khurrana, the new-age romance revolves around Ginny (Yami Gautam), who meets Sunny (Vikrant Massey) for an arranged marriage, but turns him down. Sunny then teams up with her mother to woo Ginny. Class Of 83 Cast: Bobby Deol, Shriya Saran, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Amrita Puri, Pulkit Samrat, Annup Sonii and Harsh Chhaya. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Class Of 83 revolves around an upright policeman Kabir (Bobby), whose students grapple with the complexities of honour, morals and devotion towards their nation. The film, directed by Atul Sabharwal, is based on Sayyed Yunus Hussain Zaidi's book by the same title.

The other titles announced for release on Neflix include Gitanjali Rose's animated film Bombay Rose, Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy, Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar's dysfunctional family drama Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy, Shabana Azmi's horror Kaali Khuhi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Serious Men based on Manu Joseph's novel, Rohit Saraf-Prajakta Koli's romantic comedy Mismatched, Masaba Gupta's Masaba Masaba, Pooja Bhatt's contemporary drama Bombay Begums and Swara Bhaskar's Bhaag Beanie Bhaag.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will be releasing on August 12, 2020 on Netflix.

Check out Netflix's announcement tweet here.