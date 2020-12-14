Abhishek Bachchan Gushes Over Wife Aishwarya Rai, Says She Is His Favourite Co-Star

There's no denying that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most adored couples of B-town. From the way they talk about each other in public to the way they always support each other, everything about the junior Bachchan couple is just worth praising. Unfortunately, it's been a long time since the duo collaborated for a project.

Earlier, there were reports that Anurag Kashyap had roped in Abhishek and Aishwarya for a project titled Gulab Jamun.

In a recent tete-a-tete with Bollywood Hungama, when Abhishek was asked to share an update on Kashyap's project, he said, "I don't know what's happening with that project. I had a wonderful time working with Anurag Kashyap in Manmarziyaan. I am really proud of that film. I am looking forward to working with him again."

As for working with his wife Aishwarya, Abhishek said, "It is always a pleasure working with her. She's my favourite co-star and she inspires me to do my best whenever we work together. We've done some really rewarding work together. I am sure we will be cast together again really soon."

With respect to work, Abhishek was last seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo. The film was received well by both critics and audiences. He will next be seen in Diya Annapurna Ghosh's Bob Biswas and Kookie Gulati's The Big Bull.

Aishwarya, on the other hand, will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.

