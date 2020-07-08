Abhishek Bachchan Says The Film Industry Is Not All Glamour And The Audiences Don’t See That

Abhishek Bachchan, who made his debut in the Hindi film industry in the year 2000, with the film Refugee, recently celebrated 20 years of being an actor. As the debate on nepotism rages on following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Abhishek clears the notion that being born to celebrities is all glamour. He says that it takes a lot of hard work to establish oneself and that audiences rarely see that part of it.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Abhishek said about Bollywood, "This place is not about film premieres and parties. It's a lot of hard work, and a lot more. Unfortunately, our audiences only see the glamorous side of it, and very seldom get to see the hard work, blood, sweat and tears we put into it."

He continued, "As far as I'm concerned, I am what I am today because of this industry, and the audiences. They have made my family, and given our family everything. That's very sacred to me. We also need to understand that this is more than just parties and premieres. You should come and spend time with us on set, there's so much hard work put in by everyone to put out a film. I do understand there's this huge glamorous image, which is fair enough. There's a lot more to it than just that."

Explaining why the industry is a demanding place, Abhishek said, "Because the criteria and the way you work is very difficult. But you know, I don't want to make a big deal out of it. Life is difficult, nobody's life is easy, everybody has their own journey and battles, and this industry is no different. It's a very competitive place, where you've to work very hard to earn the love and respect of the audience, and even harder to maintain it. It's a very demanding place."

Abhishek is all set to make his web series debut with the Amazon Prime Video series, Breathe: Into The Shadows.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan Doesn't Like His Work; Thinks There's Room For Improvement