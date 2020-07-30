abhishek-bachchan-schools-a-troll-mocking-him-and-amitabh-bachchan-being-admitted-in-hospital

Abhishek Bachchan does handle trolls like a pro! It's not the first time when the Guru actor has given a befitting reply to a troll, trying to mock him or his family members. So, yesterday, when a troll tried to insult Abhishek on Twitter saying, "Your father admitted in hospital... Ab kiske bharose baith ke khaoge?" the Yuva actor was quick to respond like a boss and wrote, "फ़िलहाल तो लेट के खा रहे हैं दोनो एक साथ अस्पताल में। 🙏🏽." (Currently, we both are eating together at the hospital.)

The troll instantly realised her mistake and tried to correct herself. She replied to Abhishek's tweet and wrote, "Get well soon sir... Har kisi ki kismat me let ke khana kaha..." Abhishek ended the banter on a kind note and wrote, "I pray that you are never in a situation like ours and that you remain safe and healthy. Thank you for your wishes, ma'am."

Abhishek's reply won his fans' hearts.

The troll might not have expected such a reply from Abhishek. She had a change of heart and wrote, "Thank you very much sir... But please raise your voice against if something happened wrong..be real hero..not only filmy.god bless you sir. I wish Asptal me let ke nahi ghar me baith kar khaye.. Common people ka gussa hai nikal jata hai bas baad me kharab lagta hai😊🙏."

Abhishek and Amitabh are currently admitted in Nanavati hospital. The father-son duo is undergoing treatment for COVID-19. A couple of days ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya tested negative and have returned to their house. Big B thanked the almighty for his blessings and wrote on his Instagram page, "अपनी छोटी बिटिया , और बहुरानी को ,अस्पताल से मुक्ति मिलने पर ; मैं रोक ना पाया अपने आंसू🙏 प्रभु तेरी कृपा अपार , अपरम्पार."

When the news of Bachchans being infected by COVID-19 broke out in media, all the celebrities and fans started praying for their recovery.