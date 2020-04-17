Abhishek Bachchan Shares An Interesting Story From The Sets Of Guru!

The nationwide lockdown in India owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 has left the celebrities with ample of time. While some are working on their hobbies, some are spending quality time with their families and some others are connecting with their fans by sharing some interesting throwback pictures and stories . Actor Abhishek Bachchan is from the third category and the actor dug up an old picture from the sets of his film, Guru and shared an interesting story about his friend, who had come to visit Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the shooting location in Madurai.

Abhishek shared, "Mani had decided to shoot the song Tere Bina (my all time favourite) much after we had finished principle photography. If you look closely during the song I had long hair, which I had grown for my film Jhoom Barabar Jhoom. Since this shoot happened in the middle of JBJ's shoot (Shaad, the director of JBJ can never say no to Mani as he used to be Mani's assistant and considers him to be like family, hence adjusted his dates to enable this shoot) I just shaved my beard but obviously couldn't cut my hair."

He added, "They used to pin up my hair during this shoot to look shorter and match the continuity look of Gurukant Desai. This photo was taken whilst I was seeing the playback of the now famous scene where Guru says the very famous dialogue " जब लोग तुम्हारे ख़िलाफ़ बोलने लगे, समझ लो तरक़्क़ी कर रहे हो।.

"Mani, last minute decided to include this scene in the film. So we used to shoot all night for the song, sleep a couple of hours and then shoot this scene in the daytime in the patio of the hotel we were staying at in Madurai. I think it was the Taj," Abhishek further wrote.

While sharing a fun fact about his friend, Gaurav, Abhishek shared, "Also seen in this photo is one of my best friends Gaurav. Babu, as I fondly call him had come to visit me and Aishwarya during the shoot as he stays in Chennai."

Abhishek Bachchan Teases Farah Khan On Twitter; Asks Her To Make A Work-Out Video

"Just as we were about to begin the scene Mani decided he wanted to shoot this scene in OS (over the shoulder) of the "minister". Since we didn't have an actor on hand, they (Mani and @dirrajivmenon [also seen in this photo]) literally put a very reluctant Babu into the shot as he was on set watching the shoot and made him into the "minister". I don't think he will ever forgive us for doing that to him and has since never visited any shoot of mine! 😁," concluded Abhishek.