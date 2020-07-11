Abhishek Bachchan Speaks About His Family, Says He Will Do Anything For Them

It's known to all that actor Abhishek Bachchan is a family man. Before marriage, he always spoke with regards to his parents- Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and after marriage, he always mentioned in interviews that how his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya mean the world to him.

Currently, the actor is all enthralled with the premiere of his first web series, Breathe: Into The Shadows, wherein he plays a father, who is willing to go to any extent to save his daughter!

In a recent tete-a-tete with Mid-day, when Abhishek Bachchan was asked how far he would go for his loved ones, he said, "I'll do whatever it takes. My family means the world to me. I'll do anything for them."

In the same interview, Abhishek also shared his experience of shooting some intense scenes for the web series and said, "Everyday is different. Some days you're able to switch off and go back home and on somedays, you carry a bit back. Actors are very temperamental, very sensitive people."

"It's an emotional show, it's the story of a couple whose daughter is kidnapped. And what all they are made to do to get their daughter back. So obviously there's a huge emotional upheaval in that," added Bachchan.

Abhishek also revealed how he agreed to come on board for Breathe. He shared, "When Mayank and Vikram, the creators of the show, met me, they just narrated me the basic idea of what they were planning. I really liked that, I thought it had all the requisites for the kind of genre they were attempting to make. And I remember saying yes immediately after that."